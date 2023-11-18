Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.14. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 863,670 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 679.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,624,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

