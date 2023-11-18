AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

APPF opened at $200.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.47 and a beta of 0.85. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 177,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

