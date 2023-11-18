Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. SAL Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. SAL Trading LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,690 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

