Andra AP fonden Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

