Andra AP fonden Invests $1.26 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,900 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

