Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 14,900 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.37 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.