Andra AP fonden Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,227. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $37.91 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.