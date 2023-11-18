Andra AP fonden Acquires 4,600 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,641,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,043,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,762,000 after acquiring an additional 566,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

