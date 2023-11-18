Analyzing Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -15.60% -13.96% Electra Battery Materials N/A -6.94% -4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 1 0 0 1.50 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SES AI currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 127.58%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 365.69%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than SES AI.

This table compares SES AI and Electra Battery Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.16) -15.56 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.41) -1.24

SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats SES AI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

