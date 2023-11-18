Analyzing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given CBIZ’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CBIZ is more favorable than CannaSys.

This table compares CBIZ and CannaSys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.41 billion 2.03 $105.35 million $2.41 23.87 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.84% 16.22% 6.17% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CBIZ beats CannaSys on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About CannaSys

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

