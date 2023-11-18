Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $39.88

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $803.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

