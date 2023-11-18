Analysts Set UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) PT at $177.00

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $170.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.25.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

