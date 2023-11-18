Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $97.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.30, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

