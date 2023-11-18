Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $97.80

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SWK opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.30, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.32.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
