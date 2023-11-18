Analysts Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $20.21

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several research analysts have commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE:S opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.28. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $46,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,907.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 9,373 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $164,683.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,131 shares of company stock worth $4,444,214. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

