Analysts Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target at C$10.64

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.