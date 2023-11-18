Analysts Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price at $16.43

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Maxeon Solar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

