Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Target Price at $112.43

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,055,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,055,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock valued at $48,819,378. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

