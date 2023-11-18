Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $81.78

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
