Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $81.78

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Incyte from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

