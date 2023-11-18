Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $37.83

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Activity

Ichor stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $739.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ichor by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.