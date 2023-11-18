Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $43.45

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

