Analysts Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) PT at $74.94

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.