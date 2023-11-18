Analysts Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $91.31

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get FMC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Free Report

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.