Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $71.17

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

