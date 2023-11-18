Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,248

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,248 ($15.33).
Several research firms recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($16.46) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group
Insider Activity
Dunelm Group Price Performance
Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,089 ($13.37) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 930 ($11.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,099.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.00, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.22.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,600.00%.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.