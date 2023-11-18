Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $34.29

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

AXTA opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

