Analysts Offer Predictions for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.72) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.59). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $835.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 13.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 84,670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

