Analysts Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

TSE AR opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.49. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.77.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

