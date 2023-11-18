American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 137,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

American Public Education stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Public Education by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.