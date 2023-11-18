American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $16.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.09.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

