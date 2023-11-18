Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in October

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Altus Group Price Performance

About Altus Group

Shares of ASGTF opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

