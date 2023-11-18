Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allakos in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLK. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Allakos from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Allakos Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Allakos has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 19.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Allakos by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 28.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allakos by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.