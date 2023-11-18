Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up to $205.06

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $205.06, but opened at $209.61. Align Technology shares last traded at $209.80, with a volume of 121,516 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

