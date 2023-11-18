Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

