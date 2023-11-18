Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Aimia traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 236728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Aimia Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$282.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.30.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

