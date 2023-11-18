Ahmad Filsoof Sells 22,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $384.23 million, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 2.30. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.
Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.
TAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
