Ahmad Filsoof Sells 22,000 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $384.23 million, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 2.30. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,710,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,540,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

