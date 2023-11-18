Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of AFRM opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

