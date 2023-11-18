Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
