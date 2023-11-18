Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Affimed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Affimed

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Affimed Trading Up 9.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.