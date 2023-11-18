Advance Auto Parts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,093 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the typical volume of 9,625 put options.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

