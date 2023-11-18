ADC Therapeutics SA Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.39) Per Share (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.49). The consensus estimate for ADC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $0.70 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 155.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462,500 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 603.1% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,257,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,050 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,366,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 497,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

