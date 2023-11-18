Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Adagene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Price Performance

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Adagene has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adagene in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

