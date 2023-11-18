Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

