ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABVX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
