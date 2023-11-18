ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 0.3 %

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

