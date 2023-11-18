57,620 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.
Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.
In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
