5,051 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.