30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Rating Increased to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Free Report) from an underperform underweight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
30429 (TNT.TO) Price Performance
30429 has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
