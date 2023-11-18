29,070 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $189.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

