18,709 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $306,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IYE opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

