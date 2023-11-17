Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $11.41 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.02. The company has a market cap of $437.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.