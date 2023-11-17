William Blair Weighs in on Flywire Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flywire in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

FLYW opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,234 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Flywire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flywire by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

